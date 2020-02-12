Historique : l'OM de Villas-Boas n'est pas loin des meilleurs
Après 24 journées, l'équipe d'André Villas-Boas a réuni 49 points. Il n'est qu'à 2 points des meilleurs, depuis 1984.
L'OM d'AVB est devant celui de Marcelo Bielsa, mais derrière celui de Rudi Garcia (saison 2017-2018).
Le classement de l'OM, depuis 1984*
1- 51 points (49 bp, 19 bc) : 1990-1991 (Gili, Beckenbauer, Goethals)
- 51 points (53 bp, 27 bc) : 2017-2018 (Garcia)
- 51 points (42 bp, 20 bc) : 1998-1999 (Courbis) 4- 50 points (52 bp, 23 bc) : 1971-1972 (Leduc)
5- 49 points (44 bp, 14 bc) : 1991-1992 (Ivic, Goethals)
- 49 points (51 bp, 32 bc) : 1947-1948 (Zilizzi)
- 49 points (33 bp, 21 bc) : 2019-2020 (Villas-Boas)
8- 48 points (48 bp, 22 bc) : 1989-1990 (Gili)
- 48 points (44 bp, 23 bc) : 2014-2015 (Bielsa)
- 48 points (35 bp, 20 bc) : 1993-1994 (Bourrier)
11- 47 points (53 bp, 29 bc) : 1970-1971 (Zatelli, Leduc)
12- 46 points (46 bp, 28 bc) : 1977-1978 (Markovic)
- 46 points (58 bp, 31 bc) : 1936-1937 (Eisenhoffer)
- 46 points (34 bp, 16 bc) : 1986-1987 (Banide)
- 46 points (43 bp, 26 bc) : 1992-1993 (Fernandez, Goethals)
16- 45 points (51 bp, 27 bc) : 1969-1970 (Zatelli)
- 45 points (61 bp, 40 bc) : 1933-1934 (Diettrich)
- 45 points (43 bp, 26 bc) : 2009-2010 (Deschamps)
19- 44 points (34 bp, 17 bc) : 1997-1998 (Courbis)
- 44 points (39 bp, 25 bc) : 2008-2009 (Gerets)
21- 43 points (35 bp, 23 bc) : 1988-1989 (Banide, Gili)
- 43 points (31 bp, 29 bc) : 2012-2013 (Baup)
23- 42 points (34 bp, 20 bc) : 2010-2011 (Deschamps)
- 42 points (25 bp, 20 bc) : 2002-2003 (Perrin)
25- 41 points (32 bp, 25 bc) : 2003-2004 (Perrin, Anigo)
- 41 points (30 bp, 22 bc) : 2004-2005 (Anigo, Emon, Durand, Troussier)
27- 39 points (36 bp, 26 bc) : 2013-2014 (Baup, Anigo)
- 39 points (34 bp, 24 bc) : 2011-2012 (Deschamps)
29- 37 points (31 bp, 24 bc) : 2006-2007 (Emon)
- 37 points (38 bp, 34 bc) : 2018-2019 (Garcia)
31- 36 points (31 bp, 28 bc) : 2016-2017 (Passi, Garcia)
- 36 points (25 bp, 27 bc) : 2005-2006 (Fernandez)
33- 35 points (33 bp, 26 bc) : 2007-2008 (Emon, Gerets)
- 35 points (31 bp, 28 bc) : 1987-1988 (Banide)
35- 34 points (34 bp, 24 bc) : 2015-2016 (Bielsa, Michel)
36- 33 points (25 bp, 22 bc) : 1996-1997 (Gili)
- 33 points (34 bp, 41 bc) : 1984-1985 (Gransart, Cahuzac)
38- 32 points (30 bp, 27 bc) : 1999-2000 (Courbis, Casoni)
39- 28 points (24 bp, 31 bc) : 2000-2001 (Braga, Clemente)
40- 27 points (22 bp, 28 bc) : 2001-2002 (Ivic, Anigo, Skoblar)
41- 25 points (25 bp, 29 bc) : 1985-1986 (Olarevic)
* Après 24 journées, tous les championnats ont été recalculés en victoire à 3 points.
André Villas-Boas : son actualité
- Lyon-OM : le groupe phocéen
- Villas-Boas vit "avec le sourire" à Marseille
- Villas-Boas : "On a juste été plus réguliers que Lyon"
- Villas-Boas : "Payet a encore eu un moment de génie"
- Villas-Boas : "Je m'attends à un match difficile"
- Villas-Boas : "Les propos d'Aulas ? Ce n'est pas très important"
- Villas-Boas voulait Dziouba
- Villas-Boas toucherait plus que Garcia
- Villas-Boas a de nouveau interpellé Eyraud
- Villas-Boas : "Payet et Mandanda sont au top"
En attente de connexion ...